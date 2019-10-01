Asia must come together to address climate change: PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited Asian countries to come together to offer innovative solutions to reduce Global Warming and Climate Change.

Modi proposed competition involving Asian countries, to develop solutions for global issues with support from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Government of Singapore and Government of India.

“Let the best brains in Asian countries compete to offer innovative solutions for reducing Global Warming and Climate Change,” Modi said, while presenting awards to winners of the Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras Research Park.

Innovation & start-ups

Stating that innovation and start-ups will play a crucial role to make India a five trillion dollar economy, Modi said India is among the top three start-up friendly ecosystems.”During the last five years, we have given great emphasis to encourage Innovation and Incubation. We are now trying to give exposure to modern technology like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, etc, to our students as early as in 6th grade,” he said, adding that from school to research in higher education, an ecosystem is being created that becomes a medium for innovation.

Explaining further, he said the government is encouraging innovation and incubation because he wanted easy solutions to be found for India’s problem. “Indian Solutions for Global Application - this is our goal and our commitment,” added Modi.

Earlier, addressing BJP workers at a felicitation function organised by the party at the Airport, Modi said the world has great expectations from India, and asserted his government will lead the country to a path of ‘greatness’ where it will be beneficial to the entire globe. He also stressed the necessity to ban single-use plastic.