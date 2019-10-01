Chennai to Madurai Pandiyan Express completes 50 years of service

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: Pandiyan express, one of the most sought after trains in Chennai - Madurai section had completed 50 years of service on Tuesday.

The first dedicated overnight express train from Madurai to Chennai was flagged off on October 1st 1969 and it covered 495 km by 11 hours 30 minutes on single meter gauge track. Now the train covers the same distance in 7 hours 30 minutes.

“Those days not many could afford to travel by flight. The train provided the fastest connectivity at an affordable fare and played a vital role in the business development of Southern Tamil Nadu,” says S Rethinavelu, Senior President of Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce, Madurai.

Prior to introduction of Pandiyan express, Chennai - Kollam mail and Chennai - Kumabkonam - Thookudi Janatha express (fully unreserved coaches) catered to the transportation demand of the Southern Tamil Nadu. Though a parcel passenger also operated from Chennai then, it was not preferred by many as the train took 23 hours to reach Madurai.

A Xavier, retired senior loco inspector of Southern Railway recalled that the train was hauled by twin steam locos for a first two years. “After introduction of diesel locos the train was was operated at 75 kmph, which is highest speed for any meter gauge train then in 1972,”. Xavier retired in 2002 and during his stint as loco inspector he trained the diesel loco pilots in Madurai division between 1973 and

1979.

In 1978, first class AC and two tier AC coaches were first introduced in Kollam mail and Pandiyan express. “The train always operated fully loaded with passengers for the past five decades since it was always considered ‘prestigious train’ by passengers. The waiting list for sleeper class during Deepavali and Pongal festivals was more than 1100. This is a testimony for the train demand,” said Arun Pandiyan, an ardent railway fan based in Chennai.

The Pandiyan express had a good patronage as it provided connectivity to trains bound to New Delhi and few other northern parts of the Country. “Over 49 years, the train was suspended only for a brief period between December 1998 and April 1999 for gauge conversion works between Villupuram and Tiruchy. Those days, railway operated special trains to Madurai via Erode from Chennai,” pointed out Pandiyan.

Rethinaveli added that railways should consider reducing the travel time to six hours given that the section has got fully electrified double line.

