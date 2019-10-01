Court seeks report on steps taken to combat dengue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the HC has directed the State to file a report stating steps taken to combat dengue. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the direction when a public interest writ petition from advocate A P Suryaprakasam of Royapettah came up for hearing on Monday. The authorities have been given time till October 15. The interim prayer of the petition is to provide immediate treatment to the affected in private hospitals of their choice at government expense and compensation of `10 lakh each to the family of those who died.