Farmer murdered over tiff during Pongal; Thanjavur cops arrest 5 men

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A farmer was found dead in bushes on Monday. Police detained five persons for enquiry as it was suspected it was a case of murder. According to sources, passersby on Monday morning noticed J Selvakumar (30) of Udharamangalam near Thanjavur dead in the bushes at Koodalur near Palliagraharam. There were cut injuries on his body. His bike was beside him it is said. Thanjavur Taluk police sent the body for post-mortem. Inquiries revealed there had been a tiff between Selvakumar and a group of persons including Manikandan (24) of the same village during Pongal festival.

A case was filed against Selvakumar in Melattur police station for allegedly assaulting some persons over the tiff. Following this there were skirmishes between the two groups. Last week Manikandan’s mother was threatened allegedly by someone from the other group. Police suspect Selvakumar might have been killed because of this and detained Manikandan, Yesudas (25), Ajith Kumar (20) of Udharamangalam, Silambarasan (20) of Ammanpettai, Anand (20).