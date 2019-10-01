Gokulraj murder: Madurai bench refuses bail to 4 accused

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed the appeals filed by four accused who are allegedly involved in the murder of a Namakkal youth – Gokulraj in 2015. Chandrasekaran, Giridhar, Suresh and Prabhu had filed the appeals challenging the dismissal of their bail plea by a lower court in June. Chitra, mother of Gokulraj, was opposing the prayer in the appeals through an intervening application. Justice V Parthiban observed that death of the victim squarely falls under the ambit of honour killing.

“The accused in such cases would always find justification for committing heinous crimes in view of the historical dominance of certain communities over the others,” he added. Hence, it is expedient to keep such accused on leash till the completion of trial as they, if released on bail, may try to retard the progress of the trial. Noting that substantial portion of the trial has been completed, the Judge expressed that the court does not want to release the accused on bail at this point of time.