Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Judge does his bit to popularise Thirukkural

He further said that everyday he would name one advocate from the day’s cause list (case list) and he would have to recite the couplet.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Shaking off their Monday blues, when the advocates entered Hall No 12 of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, they were greeted by a surprise: Justice G R Swaminathan, who presides over the court hall, invited them to join him in memorising the couplets from the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’.

A notice featuring Couplet 645 from the chapter ‘Power of Speech’ was also displayed in the hall. In the notice, the judge said, “I feel, as Tamilians, we should know at least 51 Kural couplets by heart. I thought I will begin it from today.”

He further said that everyday he would name one advocate from the day’s cause list (case list) and he would have to recite the couplet.

Advocate A Thiruvadikumar, who was chosen on the first day, told Express that he welcomed the initiative. “It is for a good cause and will also help us in our development,” he said.

Special Government Pleader Aayiram Selvakumar added, “Thirukkural is an incomparable book. It helps us to be self-disciplined and I personally feel that we should try to follow the teachings of the couplet in our life. It’s a great move by the learned judge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thirukkural Madras High Court
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp