Madras HC Judge does his bit to popularise Thirukkural

MADURAI: Shaking off their Monday blues, when the advocates entered Hall No 12 of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, they were greeted by a surprise: Justice G R Swaminathan, who presides over the court hall, invited them to join him in memorising the couplets from the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’.

A notice featuring Couplet 645 from the chapter ‘Power of Speech’ was also displayed in the hall. In the notice, the judge said, “I feel, as Tamilians, we should know at least 51 Kural couplets by heart. I thought I will begin it from today.”

He further said that everyday he would name one advocate from the day’s cause list (case list) and he would have to recite the couplet.

Advocate A Thiruvadikumar, who was chosen on the first day, told Express that he welcomed the initiative. “It is for a good cause and will also help us in our development,” he said.

Special Government Pleader Aayiram Selvakumar added, “Thirukkural is an incomparable book. It helps us to be self-disciplined and I personally feel that we should try to follow the teachings of the couplet in our life. It’s a great move by the learned judge.”