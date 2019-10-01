Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET impersonation: CB-CID grill Vellore doctor for seven hours

By Express News Service

THENI: The CB-CID sleuths conducted inquiry with Dr Safi, whose son Mohamed Irfan of Thirupathur secured admission at Government Dharmapuri Medical College by alleged impersonation. The inquiry spanned over seven hours at the CB-CID office here on Monday.

The issue first gained national attention when one Chennai-based student, Udit Suriya, was found to have taken the help of an imposter to pass the test and secure a seat at the Government Theni Medical College and Hospital. Subsequent investigation revealed that there were more such alleged incidents of impersonation. Two more Chennai students and their fathers were arrested while a third was detained.

The third student has been released temporarily as the photos of her hall ticket and admit card are being forensically verified. Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports of Mohamed Irfan having escaped to Mauritius.

Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Vijayakumar said that a summon was sent to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Dean Srinivasaraj, who missed the proceedings. Police said that Dr Safi might be produced before the court on Tuesday as he had confessed to having been in contact with a local person, who recommended a broker to engage an impersonator. The two brokers are said to have played a vital role in the impersonation case and the truth will come out once the two brokers are arrested, Vijayakumar added. Meanwhile, Dr Venkatesan (Udit Surya’s dad) who was remanded in custody at Madurai central prison. He has moved a bail petition before the JM court and the petition will be taken up on October 3.

