Realtor held for firing at policeman over altercation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old realtor was arrested for shooting at a Central Crime Branch (CCB) constable in a verbal altercation at Red Hills on Sunday night.

Police said Ramanathan, a native of Manipur, moved to the city five years ago. “On Sunday, constable Vetrivel and his friend were sitting and conversing in an under-construction site at Mondiamman Nagar around 9 pm. Ramanathan, who was passing by in his car, spotted the duo and asked them to leave his site,” said a police officer. This led to a verbal altercation. Ramanathan took out a pistol from his car and opened three rounds at Vetrivel.

However, Vetrivel and his friend escaped and alerted the police control room. A patrol team rushed to the spot, but Ramanathan had fled from the spot. With the help of the CCTV footage, the police arrested the man from his house. The man claimed to have got a licence for his pistol from Mysuru in Karnataka, which he had purchased in Manipur. However, Ramanathan has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.