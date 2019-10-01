Sand mafia man fielded as dummy candidate in Nanguneri bypolls

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The AIADMK has fielded R Perumal (45), a sand mafia member as the dummy candidate for its nominee V Narayanan in the Nanguneri assembly constituency.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, Perumal has "three sand theft cases" against him for stealing sand from Mavadi and Nambiyar riverbeds. The Eruvadi police registered the first sand theft case against him in 2011 under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code. The next two cases were registered in 2018 by the Eruvadi and Nanguneri police respectively.

The TNIE obtained two FIR copies filed by Nanguneri police in 2018 from the highly-placed sources in the police department. The tractor's registration number (TN72 BX 8940) mentioned by Perumal in the affidavit matches with the one in the FIR.

According to another FIR filed by Eruvadi, Perumal involved in sand theft in a tractor which does not have a registration number. The FIR also said that Perumal escaped from Mavadi riverbed when cops were trying to catch him red-handed on October 25, 2018.

It may be noted that police constable Jagadish Durai was brutally killed by the sand mafia in May 2018 at the Nambiyar riverbed.

Perumal's educational qualification is Class VIII. He involved in bricks manufacturing for livelihood. His family has movable and immovable assets worth to about Rs 80 lakh.

Since Narayanan's candidature has been accepted by the Returning Officer, the nomination of Perumal stands invalid. Else, Perumal would have been the AIADMK's main candidate.