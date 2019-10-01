Speculation ends, EPS, OPS seek BJP support for Tamil Nadu bypolls

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scotching all speculations about the friction in the AIADMK-BJP relationship in the wake of the former failing to seek the latter’s support for the by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday formally sought the BJP’s support.

They met BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Tamil Nadu, at the Chennai airport when they were waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, both of them also spoke to him over telephone and sought support for the by-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi constituencies.

When contacted, Rao confirmed that both AIADMK leaders had spoken to him. He would convey the request to the party leadership, he said. Responding to a question, Rao dismissed the speculations about the ‘friction’, indicating that the BJP would support the AIADMK in the by-elections.

It is to be noted that senior ministers in the state Cabinet including D Jayakumar and P Thangamani called on DMDK founder Vijayakant and AISMK founder R Sarathkumar and sought their support for the by-elections, but had not called on BJP leaders till Sunday. This has triggered speculations that the ruling AIADMK wanted to keep the BJP away during the by-elections.

The speculations seemed to have gained credence since the BJP kept itself away in the campaign for the election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency held last month. Further, the tussle between the NR Congress and BJP in Puducherry over fielding a candidate in the by-election to Kamaraj Nagar has added fuel to the speculations. However, the issue was amicably settled on Monday with the presence of Puducherry BJP president V Saminathan when NR Congress candidate filed his nomination.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan was maintaining that the national leadership would take a decision on supporting AIADMK in the bypolls. Recently, Palaniswami said in Salem that the AIADMK had already conveyed to the allies that in all by-elections, the AIADMK would go it alone.

He also reasoned that since there was no president for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK had not held talks this time. However, Panneerselvam categorically said that the alliance with the BJP was continuing and would continue.

‘Vasanthakumar abandoned people midway’

Tirunelveli: Taking a dig at Kanniyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju, who was accompanying AIADMK candidate V Narayanan, said that the former Nanguneri MLA had abandoned the people who voted him to power, midway. Speaking to media persons, he said that the people of Tamil Nadu gave the AIADMK government mandate till 2021. “They gave the same mandate to Vasanthakumar also,” he added. Raju further said that the AIADMK candidate Narayanan would win the election with the margin of at least 50,000 votes. Speaking to media persons, Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan said that as his relatives are living in large numbers in Nanguneri constituency, he could not be considered as an outsider.

Election observer inspects preparedness

Tirunelveli: Vijaya Suneetha, election observer for Nanguneri constituency and District Election Officer (DEO) Shilpa Prabhakar Satish inspected the election preparedness works being done by the officials in the district collectorate here on Monday. “After inspecting the drawing lots process followed to select government staffs to be involved in the by-election, Shilpa said that 1400 staffs from various departments such as revenue and education would be assigned the election duty,” reads the press note issued by the district administration.

23 candidates in Vikravandi

Villupuram: On the last of nomination filing, a total of 23 candidates are contesting for Vikravandi bye election, said an official release on Monday. DMK candidate N Pugazhendi and Muthamizh Selvan of AIADMK submitted their nominations.