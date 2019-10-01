TNSDC now mulls training programmes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has proposed 19 skill development programmes for Perumbakkam residents, likely to be implemented by this week. The training period is for two months and will target youth and women.

It includes beauty therapy, plumbing, healthcare assistants, forklift operator, sewing machine operator, fashion designer, solar PV installer, customer care executive, electrician and automotive technician among other jobs.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) would continue to carry training programmes on retail sales and computer billing, readymade garment, spice products, doormat and artificial jewellery making. This is under the resettlement and rehabilitation packages being carried at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.

A total of 14, 257 families have been identified as beneficiaries. “We would carry the training programmes after Ayudha Pooja (October 7) as one week time will be sufficient for the residents to mentally be free and adapt to the daily routine,’’ said an official. “About 20 people in Perumbakkam would also be trained as broadband technicians for BSNL,’’ said the official.