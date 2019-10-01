Two years on, no appointments yet for special teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special teachers, who teach arts, physical education, music and tailoring at government schools, staged a protest on Monday, asking the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) to appoint candidates who had qualified in the board’s eligibility exam conducted in 2017.

Even though it has been two years since the candidates wrote the exam, no appointment has been made yet, the teachers charged.

The special teachers’ test was conducted by the board in September 2017 and the final list of selected candidates was released a year ago. In a letter to the board, the selected candidates appealed that the counselling be held and appointments made immediately.

Many teachers had quit their former jobs at private schools after the merit list confirming their selection, was released.”After I saw that I was selected, I had informed my school. I had to serve a two-month notice period. I was sure that the appointment would be made in the academic year following the selection. My school had found a replacement for me and I do not have a job now,” said an arts teacher from Virudhunagar.

“We did no fault except clearing the exam. We are hesitant to find other opportunities as we are awaiting government appointment,” said a physical education teacher, who was selected in the final list. He did not want to be named fearing that it may affect his appointment.

Breather for students

The School Education Department on Monday said students who failed public exams in class 10, 11 and 12 based on the old syllabus, will be allowed to take supplementary exams on the same syllabus, in 2020