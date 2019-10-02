Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Police recommends merging NPR cameras with 'One Country One Challan' system

The recently launched 'One Nation One Challan' system has an automatic facility for imposing and collecting fine.

COIMBATORE: City Police have sent a recommendation to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), asking it to merge the NPR camera surveillance system and its automated challan-generation with the nationwide 'One Nation One Challan' system to make traffic regulation as a fully automated enterprise.

"Once the two systems are merged, it would become a first-of-its-kind fully automated traffic regulation system in the nation. Then, we can monitor and regulate the traffic through the automatic system without having to depend on manpower," said a senior police official.  

ALSO READ: Traffic cameras with NPR in Coimbatore will now be able to identify those violating seat-belt rules

The smart surveillance system currently detects two offences, not wearing a helmet and crossing the stop-line.

Once detected, the cameras equipped with number plate recognition (NPR) allows for an e-Challan to be sent to the vehicle owner. However, the fine is collected manually or through spot payments. If the two systems were merged, the fine collection can be done online.
 
However, it needs manual support for detecting traffic violation. Therefore, combining the two systems would be an ideal solution, the official explained.

The recommendation was sent to NIC a few days ago. As the City Police awaits a response, they are working on expanding the NPR surveillance to all major points in the city, the official added.

