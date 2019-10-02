Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Coast Guard trains Maldives counterpart

India and Maldives have stepped up mutual co-operation and have now taken it to the next level of military training, in addition to the expanding economic and political relations.

CHENNAI: Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard officers and personnel are being trained by the Indian Coast Guard, on handling the Interceptor Boats, which are currently being used for day and night coastal patrol and surveillance, anti-terrorist and anti-smuggling operations and coastal security. This is the first-ever training to be conducted for Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard officers and personnel by Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East).

This training is a part of international co-operation between the two countries wherein the Union government had agreed to hand over one Interceptor Boat to the Maldives National Defence Coast Guard. The two nations are working closely on issues of security, especially maritime safety in Indian Ocean. 

India and Maldives have stepped up mutual co-operation and have now taken it to the next level of military training, in addition to the expanding economic and political relations. The training programme is being conducted for one group of eight personnel, two officers and six PBOR, who have arrived in Chennai. The 12-day training commenced from Tuesday.  

The training scheduled for these personnel is specially formulated to give hands-on experience in handling the Interceptor Boats, by Indian Coast Guard Officers and Subordinate Officers, who have considerable experience in this class of vessels. The aim of the training curriculum enables the Maldivian personnel to get acquainted with the operation of these highly versatile boats, which are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and sensors.

