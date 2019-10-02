Home States Tamil Nadu

Kandaleru to Poondi pipeline soon, says CM Palaniswami

The CM also announced that a new law would be passed mandating all upcoming apartment complexes and industries install a sewage treatment plant.

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani drinks water extracted from the Kodungaiyur TTRO plant inaugurated in the city on Tuesday as CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam and other ministers look on | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government will soon lay a pipeline directly from Kandaleru Reservoir in Andhra Pradesh to the city’s Poondi reservoir to transport  Krishna water, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday. He was inaugurating a 45-MLD tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur.

“A detailed project report will be formulated after the Andhra government is notified of this plan. Many cases of illegal tapping of Krishna water near Uthukottai are being reported. This is mainly being done to stop that,” a Water Resources Department official said, adding that the pipeline would also prevent wastage of water.

The CM also announced that a new law would be passed mandating all upcoming apartment complexes and industries install a sewage treatment plant. They would not be given permission to come up without a plant to safely treat and dispose the sewage they generate, he said.

“Chennai is the first Indian city to have a TTRO plant of large capacity to provide recycled water to industries. Freshwater will no longer be given to industries. Once the Koyambedu TTRO plant becomes operational, 20 per cent of Chennai’s sewage will be recycled,” he said. Further, 10 MLD plants based on similar RO technology will come up in Nesapakkam and Perungudi, he said.

New law will mandate STPs: EPS
CM Palaniswami said a law would be passed mandating that all upcoming apartments and industries set up sewage treatment plants.

