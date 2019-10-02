Lay off looms over BSNL contract workers

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Sending shock waves among contract workers, a circular issued recently by BSNL directs all circle heads to lay off those aged above 55 years. The circular, issued with the approval of the CMD, has come as a shocker even as hundreds of contract workers are awaiting salary dues of seven months.

If implemented, the move would deal a body blow to at least 10 per cent of more than 10,000 contract workers in the State, according to the National Federation of Telecom Contract Labourers Association (NFTCL). Office bearers said the BSNL management has decided to stop utilisation of workers over the age of 55 in keeping with the company’s current financial situation.

“There were no age restrictions when the government floated tenders for contract workers. In the middle of a contract, how can they say they will not be part of the workforce anymore?. They are BSNL’s most important workers, making sure network services functioned smoothly,” said NFTCL general secretary CK Madhivanan.

For several years, BSNL has been engaging contract workers to take care of several jobs, including cabling, fault clearing, housekeeping and maintenance of external towers. “The government has not recruited permanent employees in Group C and D categories since the 1980s. While the officers manage the customers, it is the contract workers who make sure the signal and network continue to work smoothly. How can we provide good service when there is no one to provide maintenance?” asked Madhivanan.

Contract employees fear the new order could render them jobless.

“We are managing our families by taking loans in the hope we would soon get salary dues. If the government is going to take our jobs away suddenly, how can we manage our lives?” complained a worker who has been with BSNL for the past 15 years.

Further, the order from New Delhi states that BSNL circles shall be considered for release of one month’s funds after they submit a road map to reduce out sourcing expenditure by 50 per cent.

“These are clear attempts to make sure private players have a bigger say in the coming years. There are no efforts being made to revive BSNL,” said the NFTCL general secretary.