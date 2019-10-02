Home States Tamil Nadu

Lay off looms over BSNL contract workers

A circular issued recently by BSNL directs all circle heads to lay off those aged above 55 years.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Sending shock waves among contract workers, a circular issued recently by BSNL directs all circle heads to lay off those aged above 55 years. The circular, issued with the approval of the CMD, has come as a shocker even as hundreds of contract workers are awaiting salary dues of seven months.

If implemented, the move would deal a body blow to at least 10 per cent of more than 10,000 contract workers in the State, according to the National Federation of Telecom Contract Labourers Association (NFTCL). Office bearers said the BSNL management has decided to stop utilisation of workers over the age of 55 in keeping with the company’s current financial situation.

“There were no age restrictions when the government floated tenders for contract workers. In the middle of a contract, how can they say they will not be part of the workforce anymore?. They are BSNL’s most important workers, making sure network services functioned smoothly,” said NFTCL general secretary CK Madhivanan.

For several years, BSNL has been engaging contract workers to take care of several jobs, including cabling, fault clearing, housekeeping and maintenance of external towers. “The government has not recruited permanent employees in Group C and D categories since the 1980s. While the officers manage the customers, it is the contract workers who make sure the signal and network continue to work smoothly. How can we provide good service when there is no one to provide maintenance?” asked Madhivanan.

Contract employees fear the new order could render them jobless.

“We are managing our families by taking loans in the hope we would soon get salary dues. If the government is going to take our jobs away suddenly, how can we manage our lives?” complained a worker who has been with BSNL for the past 15 years.

Further, the order from New Delhi states that BSNL circles shall be considered for release of one month’s funds after they submit a road map to reduce out sourcing expenditure by 50 per cent.

“These are clear attempts to make sure private players have a bigger say in the coming years. There are no efforts being made to revive BSNL,” said the NFTCL general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL lay off contract workers
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp