Loans to get cheaper after IOB links Repo Linked Lending Rate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Housing, vehicle and education loans will be made cheaper after Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank, linked Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) to its loans to be sanctioned under Retail segment (Housing, Vehicle, Education and Clean loans) and Micro and Small Enterprises, with effect from Tuesday.

Henceforth, all the new loans under the categories will be priced based on RLLR only. The new benchmark (RLLR) is fixed at Repo rate +2.85% (8.25% at present). Under this new benchmark, housing loans will be available at cheaper interest rates. Other retail loans like vehicle, education and clean loans as well as Micro and Small Enterprise loans, will also be available at cheaper interest rates.

The Bank has also decided to charge Mudra loans up to `50,000 at an interest rate of 8.25 per annum, passing a benefit of 0.25% to these borrowers. Further, IOB announced to link interest rate on savings accounts (with balance of `25 lakh and above). However, interest rate to be paid for such savings accounts is presently pegged at 4% level offered by the Bank, a release stated.

New work timings

The uniform customer banking hours for branches of all public sector banks operating in Tamil Nadu is now 10am to 4pm. The timing was approved by the State Level Bankers’ Committee in its 159th meeting.

The new timing, effect from Tuesday, is to be implemented by all branches of public sector banks. The private sector banks have also been requested to follow the same time schedule, to have uniformity in work timings across the State.

Banks to convene Grahak Mela loan initiative

Chennai: Public and private sector banks have decided to conduct a “Customer Outreach Initiative” - “Grahak Mela Camps” jointly, said Karnam Sekar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), on Tuesday. The programme will be conducted in two phases from October 3-7 and 21-25. The Indian Bank will conduct customer meetings from October 3 to 6 in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, Chittoor and Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, Kamareddy in Telangana and Kollam in Kerala to promote the digital mode of banking.