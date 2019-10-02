Man rapes mentally-ill relative

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A case was registered on Tuesday against a 60-year-old man for impregnating a 23-year-old mentally-ill woman in a village in Ariyalur district. The accused, who is now absconding, impregnated the woman, who is his relative. She was working on his cashew farm in his village. The accused had impregnated her six months ago and the matter came to light only after the woman’s mother took her to hospital as she was continuously sick.

“Doctors at the hospital found her to be six months pregnant. On enquiry, it was found that the accused had raped her and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone of the incident,” said a police officer.

The woman, who has a five-year-old son, became mentally ill following her separation from her husband. Following a health check of the woman, the mother filed a case with Jayankondam All Women’s police station.