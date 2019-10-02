Home States Tamil Nadu

Masked burglars drill hole in Lalithaa jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 crore worth gold in Trichy

Close to 35 kg of gold and diamond ornaments worth crores has been stolen from the ground floor of the building that houses Lalitha Jewellers at Chathiram bus stand in Trichy.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop.

The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a Hollywood style heist, two burglars decamped with jewellery worth several crores from a famous store on Wednesday morning in Tiruchy. Drilling a hole to gain entry into the Lalithaa Jewellery showroom, the burglars, who were wearing animal masks, stole jewels weighing a little over 30 kg, right under the nose of six watchmen on the night shift.

The jewellery store is situated at the busiest Chathiram Bus Stand in the city. When the employees of the gold store came to open it as usual in the morning, they were shocked to find the entire ground floor empty. 

On receiving information about the burglary, a team led by city police commissioner A Amalraj rushed to the spot and inspected the showroom and its vicinity. While examining the CCTV footage, the two robbers were seen with their faces covered with animal masks. They entered the showroom through the hole they had drilled on the wall which was on the side of an empty space belonging to a popular school. The CCTV footage also showed the robbers stuffing all the ornaments in their bags.

The police suspect the involvement of a third person who was probably waiting outside to collect the stolen booty. 

Going by the CCTV recordings, the robbery took place between 2 to 4 am on Wednesday. 

The robbers also used gloves to cover their fingerprints and spilt chilli powder to confuse the sniffer dogs. The carefully crafted plan made it difficult for forensic experts and police dog squad to detect the clues from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, owner of Lalithaa Jewellery Kiran Kumar arrived at the showroom from Chennai. Addressing the media after inspecting the shop, Kumar said, “As many as 800 gold, platinum and diamond ornaments kept on the ground floor valued at Rs 13 crore has been stolen. I am satisfied with the police investigation and they are taking all the efforts they can to catch the burglars. I hope they will nab them and recover the jewels soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy Tiruchy theft Lalitha jewellery store Lalitha jewellers Lalitha jewellery robbery Lalitha jewelllery theft
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp