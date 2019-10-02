Nanguneri by-elections: Nomination of AIADMK's V Narayanan accepted over 'dummy' candidate R Perumal
Perumal's highest educational qualification is Class VIII; he has mentioned brick manufacturing as his occupation. His family's movable and immovable assets are worth around Rs 80 lakh.
Published: 02nd October 2019 09:35 AM | Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 09:35 AM | A+A A-
TIRUNELVELI: The nomination of AIADMK's dummy candidate R Perumal (45) was cancelled after the main candidate's, V Narayanan, candidature was accepted by the Returning Officer for the Nanguneri Assembly segment.
ALSO READ: Nanguneri by-elections - Nomination papers of 24 out of 46 candidates accepted by RO
Perumal's highest educational qualification is Class VIII; he has mentioned brick manufacturing as his occupation. His family's movable and immovable assets are worth around Rs 80 lakh.
ALSO READ: Nanguneri by-elections - Congress candidate Ruby Manhoran wealthier than others, indicate affidavits
According to the affidavit Perumal submitted to the Election Commission of India, he has three sand theft cases against him.