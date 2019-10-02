Home States Tamil Nadu

Nanguneri by-elections: Nomination of AIADMK's V Narayanan accepted over 'dummy' candidate R Perumal

Perumal's highest educational qualification is Class VIII; he has mentioned brick manufacturing as his occupation. His family's movable and immovable assets are worth around Rs 80 lakh.

V Narayanan

V Narayanan (Photo | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The nomination of AIADMK's dummy candidate R Perumal (45) was cancelled after the main candidate's, V Narayanan, candidature was accepted by the Returning Officer for the Nanguneri Assembly segment.

According to the affidavit Perumal submitted to the Election Commission of India, he has three sand theft cases against him.

