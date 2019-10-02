Nanguneri bypoll: At Rs 94 crore, Ruby Manoharan outshines rivals in net worth

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Ruby Manoharan (60), the Congress candidate for Nanguneri bypoll, is reportedly wealthier than the rest contesting from the segment, as per the details mentioned in the affidavits provided by them. Manoharan and his spouse, residents of East Tambaram, have movable and immovable assets worth Rs 91.3 crore. The couple acts as directors for Ruby Manoharan Property Developers Private Ltd and Ruby Sportz India Private Ltd.

Also, Manoharan and his wife are the managing partner and partner respectively of Ruby Builders and Promoters. The couple owns shares worth crores in the three firms and owns 785 and 994 grams of gold respectively, with the former having a tipper truck and a four-wheeler worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, registered under his name. Besides, the couple owes as debt of Rs 13 crore to several banks, including Punjab National Bank.

Manoharan’s educational qualification is SSLC and has one pending case against him under Sections of 143 and 188 of IPC and 74 of TN City Police Act, for protesting against H Raja of BJP.AIADMK candidate V Narayanan is a real estate businessman and his family have assets worth Rs 3.14 crore. Narayanan owes Rs 1.18 crore in finance and automobile loans to several banks.

His wife Pavalaselvi, an SI, has movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 1.60 crore. She has 1,000-gram gold jewellery and three lands, with a collective worth of Rs 1 crore. NTK candidate Rajanarayanan is a trader and his spouse owns assets worth to Rs 32 lakh.

