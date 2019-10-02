Order on appointment of assistant professors stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has stayed operation of a single judge’s order relating to recruitment of assistant professors in colleges run by Pachaiyappa’s Trust. Justices S Manikumar and D Krishnakumar granted the injunction while passing orders on a writ appeal from the trust challenging the order dated April 24.

Originally, Madras University had by orders dated September 13, 2017, refused approval for appointment of assistant professors in Pachaiyappa’s College and Kandaswami Naidu College due to lack of quorum in selection committees. Aggrieved R Siddheswaran and seven others moved the HC, which quashed the rejection order.

The judge had held that services of petitioners were not found to be lacking or inadequate. There was no such allegation in the counters. Even otherwise, there were detailed terms and conditions in the appointment letters. If at all there were lacunae or shortfall in the merits of any specific candidate, the board will take appropriate action in specific cases, the judge had said.