Order on pleas against new fuel outlets reserved

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its order on a batch of public interest litigations filed against the tender notices issued for opening new fuel retail outlets in Tamil Nadu.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its order on a batch of public interest litigations filed against the tender notices issued for opening new fuel retail outlets in Tamil Nadu. The litigants, one Durairaj Venkatachalam of Tiruchy and V Venkidusamy of Dindigul, had challenged the tender notices on charges that “no proper procedure has been formulated for approval of sites and issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the outlets”. 

Venkidusamy also submitted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to open 5,125 more outlets in one go, without any rational basis or justification. Two more persons – P Ayyakannu and Jamuna Rani – have also filed similar litigations. Jamuna Rani has challenged the notices on grounds that “there was no mention of reservation for allotment of outlets.”

A High Court Bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani reserved its order on all four cases. The tender notices were published on November 25, 2018, by three petroleum companies – Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited – for opening 5,125 new fuel retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.

Firing at toll plaza: 2 get bail
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to two persons who were arrested following the firing incident that happened at Kappalur toll plaza in Thirumangalam. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on the bail petition filed by the two - K Karthikeyan and K Ragupathi. The petitioners, along with four other persons, were arrested by the Thirumangalam police on August 29 after they allegedly entered into an altercation with the toll plaza employees who had stopped them for refusing to pay the toll fee. During the altercation, one of the accused Sasikumar fired a country-made gun in the air.

