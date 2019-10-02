Home States Tamil Nadu

Pruning over, 24 to fight for Nanguneri seat

Out of the 46 nomination papers submitted for the Nanguneri assembly by-elections, 24 papers, including those of AIADMK, Congress and NTK candidates, have been accepted by Returning Officer (RO) M Nat

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tirunelveli collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish inspecting the government engineering college on Tuesday | v karthikalagu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Out of the 46 nomination papers submitted for the Nanguneri assembly by-elections, 24 papers, including those of AIADMK, Congress and NTK candidates, have been accepted by Returning Officer (RO) M Natesan.The RO, in a press release, said that 22 nominations had been rejected.

“The candidates, whose nomination papers were accepted, have time till 1 pm on October 3 to withdraw their papers. Symbols will be allotted to all the candidates on the same day,” Returning Officer M Natesan added.

The nominations of AIADMK candidate V Narayanan, Congress’ Ruby Manoharan, NTK’s S Rajanarayanan and Desiya Makkal Katchi’s Bishop Godfrey Noble have been accepted.Besides, the nominations of independent candidates Indurani, K Padmarajan, C M Raghavan, Agni Sriramachandran, Seeniraja, A Thirumurugan, M Mariappan, M Sankarasubramanian, C Jebakumar George, P Chellapandian, S Maharajapandian, U Nagoor Meeran, M Murugan, P Sudhakar Balaji, P Pratap Sahaya Raj, A Esakkivel, P Balamurugan, A Hari Nadar, Rajiv, S Mohamed Saleem have also been accepted.

