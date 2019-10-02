Home States Tamil Nadu

Re-count votes in 2016 poll to Radhapuram: Madras HC

The judge directed the Election Commission to produce the control units of EVMs pertaining to rounds 19, 20 and 21 of Radhapuram constituency and all the postal ballots received before the Registrar-G

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a re-count of postal ballots and ballots counted in rounds 19, 20 and 21 polled in the Radhapuram Assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district during the May 2016 elections to the Tamil Nadu State Assembly. Justice G Jayachandran passed an interim order to this effect while entertaining a petition from DMK candidate Appavoo, challenging the election of AIADMK candidate IS Inbadurai, who won by just 49 votes.

The judge directed the Election Commission to produce the control units of EVMs pertaining to rounds 19, 20 and 21 of Radhapuram constituency and all the postal ballots received before the Registrar-General (R-G) of Madras High Court at 11.30 am, on October 4.

“The R-G shall depute one of his subordinates to supervise the counting of the postal ballots and the votes counted in 19, 20 and 21 rounds. He should submit a report to the court immediately after completion of the counting,” the judge said. The judge directed the Election Commission to depute four persons having expertise in the election process to assist in the re-counting. 

Inbadurai’s counsel files stay petition

The candidates or their authorised representatives were permitted in the counting hall, besides one counsel of petitioner, Inbadurai and the Election Commission of India, the judge added. Immediately after the pronouncement of the order, the senior counsel appearing for Inbadurai, prayed to the judge to suspend the operation of the interim order. He also filed a stay petition, in this connection. The senior counsel for ECI sought more time to make the arrangements for the re-count.

Appavoo in his petition had said that more than 200 postal votes were declared invalid without a reason being assigned by the election officials. The poll officials also turned down his requests to provide reasons for the rejection and to order re-counting of the postal votes, he said, adding that his prospects of winning the election were materially affected by this.

