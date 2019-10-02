Home States Tamil Nadu

Sluggish harvest renders DPCs idle

Though kuruvai harvest started weeks ago, only a few farmers in the district have opted to move the produce to direct procurement centres.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Though kuruvai harvest started weeks ago, only a few farmers in the district have opted to move the produce to direct procurement centres (DPCs). As a result, only two of the 10 DPCs in the district are active.

Farmers prefer private players as they offer a better price. Thus far, about 400 hectares of kuruvai crop have been harvested with just 86 tonnes sold to DPCs.

A total of 3,474 hectares in Lalgudi and parts of Manachanallur have been covered under kuruvai paddy cultivation this season.

Apart from the two DPCs in Lalgudi which procured paddy,  the rest remain idle as farmers are waiting for paddy price revision announcement from the Union government.

DPCs are currently procuring paddy at `1,850 per quintal. A senior official in the Agriculture department said, “Though most of the crops are ready for harvest,  farmers are yet to begin. As both private parties and DPCs are offering prices of around `1,800 a quintal, farmers are hesitating to sell their crops as there was an announcement of the government planning to increase the paddy procurement price. Farmers are hoping for a better price once a revision is announced.”

He added that with the price revision expected in the first week of October, the rest of the farmers should begin to harvest their crops within the next two weeks. A Periyaiah, a farmer in Lalgudi, said though some farmers are waiting for moisture in their fields to dry to start the harvest, the rest are waiting for the implementation of the revised paddy procurement rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kuruvai harvest DPC direct procurement centres
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp