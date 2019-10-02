With ‘Left’ behind, Congress gets shape-up advice in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The CPI on Monday extended support to Congress candidate John Kumar, who is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar. According to a statement from the party, the CPI’s decision is in consonance with the party’s policy of not giving way to communal forces. The CPI had supported the Congress candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the DMK in Thattanchavady Assembly by-election, said A M Saleem, CPI’s State secretary.

Pointing out the ploy of the BJP to capture power in non—BJP states through back door, Saleem said that the appointment of three BJP activists as nominated members of legislative assembly and stalling the functioning of the Narayanasamy government is part of the BJP’s conspiracy.

15 in fray for Vikravandi

Villupuram: The State Election Commission has accepted 15 nomination for Vikravandi and rejected 13 on Tuesday. N Pugazhenthi of DMK, R Muthamilselvan of AIADMK, K Kandasamy of Naam Thamizhar and G Shanmugam of National Organisation Congress were selected as candidates. As many as 11 other independent candidates were nominated by election officer M Chandrasekhar.