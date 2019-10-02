Home States Tamil Nadu

With ‘Left’ behind, Congress gets shape-up advice in Puducherry

The CPI on Monday extended support to Congress candidate John Kumar, who is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The CPI on Monday extended support to Congress candidate John Kumar, who is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar. According to a statement from the party,  the CPI’s decision is in consonance with the party’s policy of not giving way to communal forces. The CPI had supported the Congress candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the DMK in Thattanchavady Assembly by-election, said A M Saleem, CPI’s State secretary. 

Pointing out the ploy of the BJP to capture power in non—BJP states through back door, Saleem said that the appointment of three BJP activists as nominated members of legislative assembly and stalling the functioning of the Narayanasamy government is part of the BJP’s conspiracy. 

15 in fray for Vikravandi
Villupuram: The State Election Commission has accepted 15 nomination for Vikravandi and rejected 13 on Tuesday.  N Pugazhenthi of DMK, R Muthamilselvan of AIADMK, K Kandasamy of Naam Thamizhar and G Shanmugam of National Organisation Congress were selected as candidates.  As many as 11 other independent candidates were nominated by election officer M Chandrasekhar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI Congress Kamaraj Nagar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp