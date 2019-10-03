2 better than 4: Can bike taxis in Tamil Nadu ride over hurdles?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over a decade since ride-hailing apps made their foray into the State. Yet, the concept of bike taxi remains only on paper till date. While a few companies have been offering such services in other States, policy makers in Tamil Nadu were not fully convinced about the necessity and feasibility such operations. In a State with robust public transport system and wide roads, bike taxi services, some felt, would throw up new questions over safety of commuters and insurance coverage for riders and passengers. Still, lessons from elsewhere show that in congested cities, bike taxi services can be effective and cheap solution to last-mile connectivity issues.

Express Illustration

“If a vehicle is allowed to carry maximum passengers, as against just one commuter, it will reduce traffic in the city,” says Daniel Robinson of Chennai City Connect. Hence, shared mobility is the need of the hour to reduce congestion. Daniel says the average speed of a public bus during peak hours in Chennai is below 14 kmph.

On the other hand, bike taxis can negotiate peak traffic much more efficiently. “If implemented with checks and balances to ensure the safety and privacy of customers, bike taxis are welcome and recommended the move,” says Daniel.

Growing Market

Analysts claim Chennai requires 2,000 more buses to meet the current passenger demand. Huge traffic jams have become regular in certain spots in the city, such as on the GST road from Guindy to Tambaram and further till Chengalpattu, on Anna Salai, East Coast Road, and on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

A combination of the unpredictable services provided by the ageing MTC fleet and the availability of cheap point-to-point options, have pushed customers and private players to explore the world of shared mobility. “About 24 km on the Chennai bypass road do not have bus connectivity, as buses cannot stop on that road,” says an Anna University professor. “Bike taxis will increase accessibility in many such areas.”

Safety Concerns

Still, concerns over safety of passengers and riders remain. “Policymakers should account for fatal deaths of two-wheeler users while framing the rules,” says the professor. If the government decides to register two-wheelers as commercial vehicles, both the rider and passenger will be covered by insurance, says VS Suresh Souli, an advocate of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Hence, it’s critical for bike taxis to be registered as commercial vehicles.

Auto and taxi drivers are also concerned about the move. “Livelihoods of over one lakh auto and call taxi drivers will be affected by the move,” says S Balasubramanian, general secretary, Chennai Auto and Taxi Drivers Union. “Most of our passengers travel solo. Now, there is a risk of them opting for bikes.”

As far as commuters are concerned, when cab-hailing apps entered the market, it provided them with a much-needed relief from auto drivers charging arbitrary and exorbitant rates.

Now, with the cab market nearing saturation, and with demand continuing to surge, bike taxis could become a more eco-friendly and economical mode of transport.