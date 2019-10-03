Home States Tamil Nadu

2 better than 4: Can bike taxis in Tamil Nadu ride over hurdles?

If safety concerns are addressed, they can be cheap solution to last-mile connectivity

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been over a decade since ride-hailing apps made their foray into the State. Yet, the concept of bike taxi remains only on paper till date. While a few companies have been offering such services in other States, policy makers in Tamil Nadu were not fully convinced about the necessity and feasibility such operations. In a State with robust public transport system and wide roads, bike taxi services, some felt, would throw up new questions over safety of commuters and insurance coverage for riders and passengers. Still, lessons from elsewhere show that in congested cities, bike taxi services can be effective and cheap solution to last-mile connectivity issues. 

Express Illustration

“If a vehicle is allowed to carry maximum passengers, as against just one commuter, it will reduce traffic in the city,” says Daniel Robinson of Chennai City Connect. Hence, shared mobility is the need of the hour to reduce congestion. Daniel says the average speed of a public bus during peak hours in Chennai is below 14 kmph.

On the other hand, bike taxis can negotiate peak traffic much more efficiently. “If implemented with checks and balances to ensure the safety and privacy of customers, bike taxis are welcome and recommended the move,” says Daniel.

Growing Market          
Analysts claim Chennai requires 2,000 more buses to meet the current passenger demand. Huge traffic jams have become regular in certain spots in the city, such as on the GST road from Guindy to Tambaram and further till Chengalpattu, on Anna Salai, East Coast Road, and on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.    

A combination of the unpredictable services provided by the ageing MTC fleet and the availability of cheap point-to-point options, have pushed customers and private players to explore the world of shared mobility. “About 24 km on the Chennai bypass road do not have bus connectivity, as buses cannot stop on that road,” says an Anna University professor. “Bike taxis will increase accessibility in many such areas.” 

Safety Concerns
Still, concerns over safety of passengers and riders remain. “Policymakers should account for fatal deaths of two-wheeler users while framing the rules,” says the professor. If the government decides to register two-wheelers as commercial vehicles, both the rider and passenger will be covered by insurance, says VS Suresh Souli, an advocate of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Hence, it’s critical for bike taxis to be registered as commercial vehicles.

Auto and taxi drivers are also concerned about the move. “Livelihoods of over one lakh auto and call taxi drivers will be affected by the move,” says S Balasubramanian, general secretary, Chennai Auto and Taxi Drivers Union. “Most of our passengers travel solo. Now, there is a risk of them opting for bikes.” 

As far as commuters are concerned, when cab-hailing apps entered the market, it provided them with a much-needed relief from auto drivers charging arbitrary and exorbitant rates.

Now, with the cab market nearing saturation, and with demand continuing to surge, bike taxis could become a more eco-friendly and economical mode of transport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bike taxi Rapido Bike taxi app
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp