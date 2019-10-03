Allow PwD cop remain in service: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the State cannot dispense with an employee due to his physical disability, the Madurai Bench of the HC on Wednesday dismissed an appeal challenging an order passed by the court dismissing a petition against retaining a differently-abled policeman.

The appeal was filed by E Subbu Muthuramalingam, an advocate from Thoothukudi, against one Muthu, an SI. Muthu was recruited in 2008 but soon after completion of his probation period in April 2009, he met with an accident leading to below-the-knee amputation. Later, Muthu got an artificial leg and rejoined service in Special Branch the same year.

However, Muthuramalingam alleged that Muthu did not possess the physical fitness required for the post and that he had obtained the job using forged certificates. When the appeal came for hearing before a bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani, the Judges observed that the government cannot remove an employee from service by citing his/her physical disability. Instead, such an employee must be provided with rehabilitation and retained in service, they added.