Bike taxis will soon become legal in Tamil Nadu

B Anbuselvan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the State government is on the verge of approving bike-taxi services in Tamil Nadu. Provisions to legalise such services will be introduced in the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, and bike taxis will be operated with yellow number plates. Recently, the Centre amended the Motor Vehicles Act, thereby authorizing State governments to decide on mobile-based transport services.

“With the Central Act permitting mobile-based transport services, the State government has decided to allow bike taxi service,” says Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy. “Rules for granting permission to service operators will be finalised soon.”

The decision was also taken based on a Madras High Court order, which directed the State government to consider a service operator’s plea to allow bike-sharing services. Currently, the TN Motor Vehicles Act categorises two-wheelers as non-transport vehicles, prohibiting their commercial usage. Only a few states have legalized bike-sharing services till now.