Bypolls precursor to DMK’s return to power, says Kanimozhi

TIRUNELVELI: Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi M Kanimozhi said that the Nanguneri by-election would be a precursor to DMK’s emergence in the State. Inaugurating DMK party office in Kalakkad, the MP took a dig at the AIADMK government in the State and claimed that it is in direct contrast with the tenure of late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi. “Six dams - Nambiyar, Vadakku Pachaiyar, Kodimudiyar, Adavinayinar, Kadananadhi and Ramanathi - were constructed during Karunanidhi’s tenure. Whereas, even basic issues are not solved by the party that is in power now.

Though Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami visited various countries, he failed to woo enough investors. Many industrial development projects were impemented and factories were opened during the tenure of DMK government,” she said. Kanimozhi said that now many ministers have landed in Nanguneri for campaigning.

“However, none of the ministers were there to solve the issues in the constituency. People are aware that DMK cadre raise their voice for the people. The current government is potraying that without knowing Hindi language, getting job would be difficult. The AIADMK government remains a mute spectator when the Central government plans are affecting the people,” she added.

Addressing the gathering, DMK leader I Periyasamy said that canal works related to river-interlinking project in the district were half-completed during the tenure of DMK, “however they were neglected during the AIADMK period. 

