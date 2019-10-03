Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami inspects Mahabalipuram ahead of Modi-Xi visit

Palaniswami also enquired about cultural events being organised to welcome the Chinese President.  

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 04:58 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected Mahabalipuram and directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting, scheduled between October 11 and 13. He visited the places where Modi and Jinping will be visiting.

Later, he chaired a high-level meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers P Thangamani, R Kamaraj and C Vijaya Baskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah, Secretaries of departments, DGP JK Tripathy and other top police officials. He was briefed about the arrangements. Palaniswami also enquired about cultural events being organised to welcome the Chinese President.  

Meanwhile, Palaniwami and Panneerselvam also convened an unscheduled meeting of AIADMK functionaries of 10 party districts in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram at the party headquarters. The CM discussed reception to be given to Modi and Jinping.

End banner culture: Kamal to Modi
Chennai: MNM president Kamal Haasan has urged PM Modi to put an end to the banner culture. In a tweet on Wednesday, he tagged @PMOIndia and said “...it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Thamizhians, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible. Jai Hind!”

