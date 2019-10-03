Home States Tamil Nadu

Documetary on evolution of Tamil script

The documentary, directed by Pradeep Kumar, attempts to capture the journey from the first forms of Tamil Brahmi script to the time that it took shape as we now know.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marking the birth anniversary of noted epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan, ‘Tamizhi’, a documentary film on evolution of Tamil script was screened at Roja Muthiah research library on Wednesday. Running for about an hour-and-a-half, the film, produced by Tamil actor and musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is divided into seven parts.

The documentary, directed by Pradeep Kumar, attempts to capture the journey from the first forms of Tamil Brahmi script to the time that it took shape as we now know.  In three years, Pradeep Kumar and the film’s writer Elango had travelled about 20,000 km to make the film that touches upon inscriptions found in various parts of the country, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“Our aim is to take this information to the younger generation by packaging it in a way that would be well received among them,” said Adhi, who was present at the screening. The documentary also attempts to capture the possibilities of links between Indus valley civilization and Tamil scripts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil script Tamil language
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp