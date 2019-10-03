Documetary on evolution of Tamil script

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marking the birth anniversary of noted epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan, ‘Tamizhi’, a documentary film on evolution of Tamil script was screened at Roja Muthiah research library on Wednesday. Running for about an hour-and-a-half, the film, produced by Tamil actor and musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is divided into seven parts.

The documentary, directed by Pradeep Kumar, attempts to capture the journey from the first forms of Tamil Brahmi script to the time that it took shape as we now know. In three years, Pradeep Kumar and the film’s writer Elango had travelled about 20,000 km to make the film that touches upon inscriptions found in various parts of the country, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“Our aim is to take this information to the younger generation by packaging it in a way that would be well received among them,” said Adhi, who was present at the screening. The documentary also attempts to capture the possibilities of links between Indus valley civilization and Tamil scripts.