Experts examine firecrackers blast spot in Gingee

VILLUPURAM: Experts from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) inspected the spot where firecrackers exploded killing three persons near Gingee on Tuesday. Meanwhile, demanding relief for injured persons and damaged houses in the explosion, villagers blocked a road on Wednesday.

A mini-lorry carrying firecrackers from Puducherry to Tiruvannamalai was stopped by the driver in Nangilikondan junction road near Gingee after noticing smoke emanating from the vehicle. The driver and his assistant tried to unload the firecrackers from the vehicle when they suddenly exploded.

In this incident, driver Ilavarasan (22) of Ariyankuppam, cleaner Sathyasaibaba (53) of Periyakattypalayam in Cuddalore district and a person waiting for bus at the stop were killed. Sixteen persons were injured and more than 10 houses damaged partially, while five shops were gutted. Gingee police registered a case and arrested the firecracker manufacturer Veerasamy of Puducherry. Later they identified the third person killed in accident as Basha (38) of Vanur.

Police suspect that powerful explosives may have been transported along with the firecrackers as the damages caused are heavy. On Tuesday, deputy controllers of explosives – A Sheik Hussain and Manmeet Singh Manhas – from PESO south circle office in Chennai, came to Nangilikondan and inspected the blast spot.

They took samples and performed five tests on the spot to check the nature of the explosive material. They also held inquiries with the injured persons admitted in government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam and government hospital in Gingee. A police source the information about the explosives would be known only after the test results emerged.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, more than 100 villagers gathered in Tindivanam - Gingee highway and blocked the road demanding relief for the injured persons and houses and shops damaged in the blast. Policemen under Gingee subdivision and Deputy Superintendent of Police E Neethiraj, came to the spot and held talks with the villagers.Villagers complained that no revenue department officials including the district collector inspected the spot and inquired with the affected people.