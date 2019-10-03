Father of medical student Irfan a quack, finds probe

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/THENI: On a day when the Director of Medical Education ordered the suspension of one of the students for involvement in the NEET impersonation racket, his father was found to be a quack, masquerading as a qualified doctor for the past 15 years. Mohammed Irfan had allegedly secured admission to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital by hiring an impersonator. The incident came to light after a Chennai boy was arrested on similar charges for fraudulently securing a seat at Government Theni Medical College and Hospital recently.

Immediately after the issue gained widespread attention, the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital initiated a certificate and document verification drive. While 99 out of 100 students were cleared, Irfan was the sole absentee. His lawyer claimed that Irfan had never joined the medical college as he was undergoing studies at Mauritius and had rushed back home to prove his father’s innocence.

This is a claim debunked by the fact that Irfan was at the college hostel till September 8; he had been on leave since then and had absented himself from the certificate scrutiny drive despite an official missive requesting his presence at the college on September 30.After days of speculation, Irfan surrendered before a Salem court, from where he was picked up for inquiry by the CB-CID officials trying to bust the racket.

Even as the investigations were on, a background research on Irfan’s father Dr Shafi revealed that he was not a qualified medical practitioner. CB-CID Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar told TNIE that Mohamed Shafi had discontinued studies at a medical college in Bengaluru after two years into the programme and had been masquerading as a doctor in the Vaniyambadi locality since then.