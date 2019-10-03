Home States Tamil Nadu

Father of medical student Irfan a quack, finds probe

Director of Medical Edu orders suspension for Mohammed Irfan

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/THENI: On a day when the Director of Medical Education ordered the suspension of one of the students for involvement in the NEET impersonation racket, his father was found to be a quack, masquerading as a qualified doctor for the past 15 years. Mohammed Irfan had allegedly secured admission to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital by hiring an impersonator. The incident came to light after a Chennai boy was arrested on similar charges for fraudulently securing a seat at Government Theni Medical College and Hospital recently.

Immediately after the issue gained widespread attention, the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital initiated a certificate and document verification drive. While 99 out of 100 students were cleared, Irfan was the sole absentee. His lawyer claimed that Irfan had never joined the medical college as he was undergoing studies at Mauritius and had rushed back home to prove his father’s innocence. 

This is a claim debunked by the fact that Irfan was at the college hostel till September 8; he had been on leave since then and had absented himself from the certificate scrutiny drive despite an official missive requesting his presence at the college on September 30.After days of speculation, Irfan surrendered before a Salem court, from where he was picked up for inquiry by the CB-CID officials trying to bust the racket. 

Even as the investigations were on, a background research on Irfan’s father Dr Shafi revealed that he was not a qualified medical practitioner. CB-CID Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar told TNIE that Mohamed Shafi had discontinued studies at a medical college in Bengaluru after two years into the programme and had been masquerading as a doctor in the Vaniyambadi locality since then. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp