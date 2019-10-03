Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior ministers on Wednesday paid floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, placed under his statue, at Marina, to mark his 150th birth anniversary.  

Bapu at 150: 'Mahatma' through the eyes of Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King Jr

Earlier, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan flagged off a bicycle rally by college students to highlight the importance of communal harmony and elimination of untouchability. The event began at Marina and ended at Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy. In the evening, the Governor inaugurated a photo exhibition at Gandhi Mandapam. He also presented prizes to students who won in the oratorical competition on Gandhiji. Sengottaiyan and Information Minister Kadambur Raju were among those who participated. A documentary on Gandhi was screened.

Also watch: Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said “We recall with gratitude Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership in winning freedom for our nation. Gandhi brought about social cohesion among the people of India by vigorously working against untouchability. He gave an economic philosophy that focused on self-sufficiency at the village- level,” he said.

