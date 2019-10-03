Leaders pay tributes Mahatma on his 150th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and death anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj were observed on Wednesday. DMK president MK Stalin tweeted, “I join fellow Indians in paying tribute to the Father of the Nation. He taught us non-violence, compassion, dissent and to be courageous when faced with adversity.”

TNCC president KS Alagiri inaugurated a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi at Sathyamurthy Bhavan. He paid floral tributes to portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj. CPI cadre, led by state executive committee member, N Periyasamy, garlanded a statue of Gandhi. They took a pledge to eradicate casteism and religious atrocities. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, former Union Minister GK Vasan, PMK deputy general secretary AK Moorthi, AISMK founder president R Sarathkumar and others also paid tributes to the late leaders.