Madras University set to streamline PhD courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After successfully implementing the online admission process for PhD and M. Phil courses this year, the University of Madras is all set to enforce that the deadlines, fixed by it for PhD and MPhil courses, are strictly implemented by the affiliated colleges. To streamline the admission process, the university has issued circulars to affiliated colleges to send details of provisional registration of PhD candidates by September 30.

The authorities said the academic calendar for PhD courses was fixed at the syndicate meeting as many of the colleges were not following any deadline for admission into research programmes and were delaying the entire process. The PhD admissions take place twice a year, that is, in January and June. But a majority of the colleges were not able to send details of the candidates admitted in June by even September to the university.

“To streamline the PhD admissions and to ensure that the researches are finished in time we have chalked out a specific deadline. This time we have introduced the system for the first time. “From the January session we will implement it strictly,” said Vice-Chancellor of the university P Duraisamy, adding that action would be taken against the colleges which do not follow the deadline.