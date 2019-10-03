No one can break our alliance: Thirumavalavan

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: No one can break Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s alliance with the DMK, VCK leader Thirumavalavan said in a meeting near Vikrawandi.Speaking to party supporters at Paniapuram near Vikrawandi on Tuesday night, Thirumavalavan campaigned for DMK candidate Pugazhendhi.“Since 2001, a section of people has been spreading rumours that VCK is a caste-oriented party and any alliance they join, would not win. In 2009, the Congress and VCK joined DMK alliance for the general elections, and with the support of all communities, I won from Chidambaram constituency,” the VCK leader said.

“In this year’s Lok Sabha elections too, Ravikumar and I won from Villupuram and Chidambaram constituencies with the votes of all communities including Vanniyars. During the Lok Sabha elections, they said that if Thirumavalavan campaigned in Villupuram, votes would evade our alliance. Some enemies even spread fake news, thinking that quarrels would break out in our alliance. But our alliance is based on principles and no one can break it,” he declared.

Exhorting his party cadre to campaign hard for the alliance, Thirumavalavan said their hard work would be the best way to show gratitude to DMK. “I have got invites from both gardens (Poes Garden and Thailapuram Garden), from where people asked me to cut ties with DMK and arrange for two seats in the AIADMK alliance.

They tried to influence me saying that DMK is a scam party and against liquor prohibition. Since I didn’t pay heed to their lies, they are angry. During election, political enemies will spread many rumours against our alliance. Don’t fall in their traps,” he warned VCK cadre. He expressed confidence that the DMK candidate will win by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Taking a potshot at Rajinikanth, Thirumavalavan said, “Everyone who has a fan-following due to movies want to enter politics now. Rajini thinks that he will taste victory in politics without taking part in any protest or going to prison for the people. In the 2021 elections, no actor will be able to mar the massive victory of the DMK alliance.”Former ministers and DMK leaders K Ponmudi and M R K Paneerselvam along with VCK MP D Ravikumar were present on the occasion.