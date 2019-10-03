Home States Tamil Nadu

No one can break our alliance: Thirumavalavan

Exhorting his party cadre to campaign hard for the alliance, Thirumavalavan said their hard work would be the best way to show gratitude to DMK.

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Thirumavalavan addressing party cadre in a meeting near Vikrawandi | special arrangement

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: No one can break Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s alliance with the DMK, VCK leader Thirumavalavan said in a meeting near Vikrawandi.Speaking to party supporters at Paniapuram near Vikrawandi on Tuesday night, Thirumavalavan campaigned for DMK candidate Pugazhendhi.“Since 2001, a section of people has been spreading rumours that VCK is a caste-oriented party and any alliance they join, would not win. In 2009, the Congress and VCK joined DMK alliance for the general elections, and with the support of all communities, I won from Chidambaram constituency,” the VCK leader said.

“In this year’s Lok Sabha elections too, Ravikumar and I won from Villupuram and Chidambaram constituencies with the votes of all communities including Vanniyars. During the Lok Sabha elections, they said that if Thirumavalavan campaigned in Villupuram, votes would evade our alliance. Some enemies even spread fake news, thinking that quarrels would break out in our alliance. But our alliance is based on principles and no one can break it,” he declared.

Exhorting his party cadre to campaign hard for the alliance, Thirumavalavan said their hard work would be the best way to show gratitude to DMK. “I have got invites from both gardens (Poes Garden and Thailapuram Garden), from where people asked me to cut ties with DMK and arrange for two seats in the AIADMK alliance.

They tried to influence me saying that DMK is a scam party and against liquor prohibition. Since I didn’t pay heed to their lies, they are angry. During election, political enemies will spread many rumours against our alliance. Don’t fall in their traps,” he warned VCK cadre. He expressed confidence that the DMK candidate will win by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Taking a potshot at Rajinikanth, Thirumavalavan said, “Everyone who has a fan-following due to movies want to enter politics now. Rajini thinks that he will taste victory in politics without taking part in any protest or going to prison for the people. In the 2021 elections, no actor will be able to mar the massive victory of the DMK alliance.”Former ministers and DMK leaders K Ponmudi and M R K Paneerselvam along with VCK MP D Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp