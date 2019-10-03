Plea seeks special cell for drainage maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court, for a direction to the government to create a special cell within the TWAD Board, to provide after-construction maintenance of Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) works, pipelines and sewerage treatment plant in the State.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, before which the petition came up on Tuesday, ordered notice to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and other connected departments, returnable by November 4. In his PIL, Jaga Veerapandian, a former MLA, submitted an underground drainage construction was completed in Mayiladuthurai in 2006.

But the Municipal sanitation team has no training or expertise to operate and maintain the UGSS and pumping stations and the sewerage treatment plant. Hence, pipelines were blocked and sewage spilled on to streets for the past nine months.