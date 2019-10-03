Home States Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy dons new avatar to tackle Kamaraj Nagar bypoll

Those close to Rangasamy suggested that if this situation continued, the party will lose even the Kamaraj Nagar by-election.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Making a marked change in his style of functioning, NR Congress leader N Rangasamy on Wednesday organised a consultative meeting with party executives at the party office and elicited views from partymen to formulate strategies for Kamaraj Nagar bypoll. Interestingly, Rangasamy has never been in the habit of organising any party executive meeting to formulate strategies and has been taking unilateral decisions. He has, therefore, found himself in the midst of sharp criticism by former MLA G Nehru.          

Incidentally, Nehru was the candidate chosen by the NR Congress, to contest Kamaraj Nagar bypoll, but refused to do so, citing unorganised functioning of the party and lack of involvement of partymen. He faulted Rangasamy for not consulting with party executives, MLAs, ex-ministers, ex-MLAs and senior leaders about anything, including election work, party work and assembly issues.

”He is listening to the preachers and doing what comes to his mind,” Nehru had said and attributed the party candidate’s defeat in Thattanchavady by- election to Rangasamy’s attitude. (Though the seat fell vacant after party MLA Ashok Anand was disqualified following conviction in a disproportionate asset case, the party could not retain the seat and DMK won it). Nehru’s outburst was appreciated by many party members as they also shared the same sentiment. Several party functionaries had even contacted Nehru and congratulated him. 

Those close to Rangasamy suggested that if this situation continued, the party will lose even the Kamaraj Nagar by-election. In fact, in the 2016 Assembly elections, NR Congress candidate B Thalayan fared badly to secure just 2000 votes. 

In a closed door meeting, Rangasamy had impressed upon the party, its need to rise again, sources said. This is because ever since the 2016 Assembly elections, NR Congress and its allies have not been able to win any election. It lost the Nellithope by-election, contested by its ally AIADMK to Congress, Thattanchavady by-election to DMK, Congress ally and LS election also to Congress. He called upon partymen to be proactive, to ensure party candidate Bhuvana victory. “Congress candidate, John Kumar, has only one qualification of being rich, while the party candidate has all the qualifications,” said Rangasamy. 

