Ryots invited to book coffee seeds at Rs 500 per kilogram

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The authorities of the Coffee Board Extension Office here invited applications from coffee growers for buying coffee seeds at the rate Rs 500 per kg. A source from the Coffee Board Extension Office told that 31,000 acres of land have been identified as coffee growing area in the district.

According to the board, it sources quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans for the benefit of coffee growers. The intent for buying coffee beans should be submitted by the growers before the respective extension centres located in Badlagundu, Pannaikadu, Adalur, Perumalmalai and Sirumalai on or before November 15.