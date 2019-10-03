SETC conductor arrested for misbehaving with female passenger

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Kumbakonam West police on Wednesday arrested an SETC conductor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger. According to sources, the 28-year-old woman was travelling from Chennai to Mannargudi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The conductor allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The woman then got down at Kumbakonam and filed a complaint with the police at the outpost near a bus stand. It is said that the conductor Raju (31) of Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district came to the police outpost and reportedly apologised to the woman. However, the woman insisted on filing a complaint. Following this, the Kumbakonam West police registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Women Harassment) Act and arrested Raju.

Youth held for sexual assault of minor boy

Tiruchy: A 29-year-old youth was arrested for raping a seven-year-old boy on Wednesday. Police sources said that R Pradeepan (29) is a daily wager, residing in the Sri Lankan refugee camp. On Tuesday, he picked up a 7-year-old boy who was playing the locality. He took the child to an isolated place and raped him. Noticing the child’s injuries, his parents filed a complaint with the Cantonment AWPS on Wednesday.