Home States Tamil Nadu

SETC conductor arrested for misbehaving with female passenger

Kumbakonam West police on Wednesday arrested a SETC conductor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Kumbakonam West police on Wednesday arrested an SETC conductor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger. According to sources, the 28-year-old woman was travelling from Chennai to Mannargudi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The conductor allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The woman then got down at Kumbakonam and filed a complaint with the police at the outpost near a bus stand. It is said that the conductor Raju (31) of Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district came to the police outpost and reportedly apologised to the woman. However, the woman insisted on filing a complaint. Following this, the Kumbakonam West police registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 4 of  Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Women Harassment) Act and arrested Raju.

Youth held for sexual assault of minor boy
Tiruchy: A 29-year-old youth was arrested for raping a seven-year-old boy on Wednesday. Police sources said that R Pradeepan (29) is a daily wager, residing in the Sri Lankan refugee camp. On Tuesday, he picked up a 7-year-old boy who was playing the locality. He took the child to an isolated place and raped him. Noticing the child’s injuries, his parents filed a complaint with the Cantonment AWPS on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SETC sexual harassment
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp