Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs 238 crore for flood mitigation works

Highly vulnerable areas in Chennai, Kanchi, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore mapped for works

Published: 03rd October 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has allocated Rs 238.13 crore, for carrying out long-term flood mitigation works in the highly vulnerable areas of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts. The mitigation works will be carried out in Adyar sub-basin in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts, Cooum and Araniyar sub-basins in Thiruvallur district, Paravanar and Coleroon sub-basins in Cuddalore district and Kovalam sub-basin in Kancheepuram district. 

The mitigation works will include formation of reservoir across Orathur tributary of Adyar river with inter-basin transfer canal for water supply augmentation and flood mitigation near Orathur tributary of Adyar river, with inter-basin transfer canal for water supply augmentation and flood mitigation near Orathur village in Sriperumbudur taluk, regrading of lower Paravanar river and formation of a new flood diversion canal from Aruvalmookku stretch in Kurinjipadi taluk; construction of a new flood regulator across Coleroon river near Perampattu in Chidambaram taluk and construction of tail-end regulator across Uppanar river, Pichavaram village in Chidambaram taluk, to arrest seawater intrusion. 

During the northeast monsoon in 2015, the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu experienced unprecedented historical rainfall, resulting in very heavy damage to infrastructure and loss of human and cattle life. Subsequently, in 2017, northern coastal districts were severely affected due to the incessant rains during the northeast monsoon period. Based on the experiences during the floods in 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2017, the vulnerable areas prone to floods, were identified and mapped as very high, medium and low vulnerable areas.  

The causes of flooding were studied to take up permanent measures for long-term mitigation of risks due to floods, taking into account the infrastructural developments made during urbanisation. The important works regarding permanent measures for long-term flood mitigation were decided after many rounds of detailed discussions with the officials in the coastal districts which are more vulnerable to floods.

