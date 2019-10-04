Bail granted to suspected Maoist arrested in Theni 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench granted bail to a suspected Maoist M Balamurugan alias Raja who was arrested from Varusanadu forest in Theni in 2007.Justice GR Swaminathan allowed the bail petition on condition that he has to appear before the Varusanadu police every day at 8.30 am (6.30 am when his presence is required in the lower court) and 8.30 pm.

He directed the trial court to complete the entire trial in both the cases against the petitioner within six months. Balamurugan alleged that he was illegally picked up by the Q-Branch CID of Theni on December 16, 2007 and was tortured at the Varusanadu forest area, as he used to raise voice against oppression of the socially and economically marginalised. He said the department had implicated him in a false case and prayed the court seeking bail.

However, it is the case of the prosecution that there was Maoist movement in and around Varusanadu forest area and that when a special team of police had gone there and surrounded a Maiost camp, the Maoists opened fire and hurled bombs at the police personnel which later resulted in the petitioner’s arrest.

‘Digitise token system in temple’

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recommended computerisation of token system for devotees who perform angapradakshana at Tiruchendur Subramaniya Samy Temple in Thoothukudi district. A division bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani gave the suggestion on a public interest litigation filed by one PM Ramasamy Chettiar of Madurai over difficulties faced by devotees who perform angapradakshana in the temple in view of the Kanda Shasti festival.