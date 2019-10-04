Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail granted to suspected Maoist arrested in Theni 

The Madurai Bench granted bail to a suspected Maoist M Balamurugan alias Raja who was arrested from Varusanadu forest in Theni in 2007.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench granted bail to a suspected Maoist M Balamurugan alias Raja who was arrested from Varusanadu forest in Theni in 2007.Justice GR Swaminathan allowed the bail petition on condition that he has to appear before the Varusanadu police every day at 8.30 am (6.30 am when his presence is required in the lower court) and 8.30 pm. 

He directed the trial court to complete the entire trial in both the cases against the petitioner within six months. Balamurugan alleged that he was illegally picked up by the Q-Branch CID of Theni on December 16, 2007 and was tortured at the Varusanadu forest area, as he used to raise voice against oppression of the socially and economically marginalised. He said the department had implicated him in a false case and prayed the court seeking bail.

However, it is the case of the prosecution that there was Maoist movement in and around Varusanadu forest area and that when a special team of police had gone there and surrounded a  Maiost camp, the Maoists opened fire and hurled bombs at the police personnel which later resulted in the petitioner’s arrest.

‘Digitise token system in temple’
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recommended computerisation of token system for devotees who perform angapradakshana at Tiruchendur Subramaniya Samy Temple in Thoothukudi district. A division bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani gave the suggestion on a public interest litigation filed by one PM Ramasamy Chettiar of Madurai over difficulties faced by devotees who perform angapradakshana in the temple in view of the Kanda Shasti festival. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Theni
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp