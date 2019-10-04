CM Palaniswami to begin bypoll campaign on October 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will canvass for votes for the AIADMK candidates in Nanguneri and Vikravandi for six days from October 12. While he will campaign in Nanguneri constituency in many places on October 13, 14 and 17, he will address public meetings in Vikravandi constituency on October 12, 16 and 18.

AMMK functionaries join AIADMK

Meanwhile, AMMK functionary, former vice-chairman of Udhagamandalam municipality V Gopalakrishnan, former MLA from Jeyankondam, S Annadurai and over 50 functionaries from Trichy district, joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami. Later, they also called on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Against corrupt practices: Cong

Tirunelveli: State Congress President KS Alagiri said that his party’s campaign in Nanguneri would focus mainly on the corrupt practices of the State government and the imposition of RSS ideology. “We are campaigning for the Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan in 26 villages of Palayamkottai union on Thursday. We are trying to bring Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to Nanguneri,” he said. He further took a dig at the State government for its plan to erect banners for welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The AIADMK government is trying to bring back the banner culture,” he added.

600 Irulas to boycott Vikravandi by-election

Villupuram: Irula tribals in Vikravandi on Thursday said they would boycott the bypoll over the arrest of 10 members of their community by police and the long-pending issue of issuance of house pattas promised to them. After a general body meeting of Irular Welfare Association on Wednesday, Murugappan, secretary of the body, said the move is to ensure the State heard their demands.

Nanguneri: 23 candidates in fray

Tirunelveli: As many as 23 candidates are in the race of the upcoming by-election of Nanguneri assembly constituency, reveals the final candidate list released by Returning Officer (RO) M Natesan here on Thursday. Meanwhile, EC allotted the sugarcane farmer symbol to the NTK candidate.

9 vie for Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Pondy

Puducherry: As many as nine candidates, including three independents, are in the fray for the Kamaraj Nagar assembly constituency bypoll in Puducherry, which is scheduled on October 21. Two candidates withdrew their nomination on Thursday. On Thursday, T Devika of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Shenbagavalli, an independent, withdrew.