Cuddalore: Woman drowns 3 daughters after quarrel with husband

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for killing drowning her three daughters. Police said, Manikandan (38) of Virudhachalam and Sathyavathi of Sethiyathope had been married for eight years. The couple had three daughters - Akshaya (6), Nandhini (5) and Dharshini (2). Manikandan was addicted to alcohol and rarely went to work.

This led to frequent fights. “Three days ago, Sathyavathi left for her mother’s house along with her daughters following a fight with Manikandan. She returned on Wednesday, but yet another argument broke out and she once again left for her mother’s house with her daughters.

On the way, she pushed her daughters into the Vellan Rajan stream near Sethiyathope,” an inspector said.

“Initially, She wanted to end her life too. However, she changed her mind and surrendered. We retrieved bodies of the girls with the help of Fire and Rescue personnel,” the inspector said.