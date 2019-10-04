Customary and courteous, says adv general: HC allows welcome banners for Modi, Xi 

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the government, the licensing authority, is at liberty to install digital banners for a government function, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday said that it is open to the State and Centre erecting banners welcoming the dignitaries to the summit, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President XI Jinping, subject to strict adherence of the Acts and Rules.

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee made the observation while passing orders on a contempt petition filed by ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy. This court is of the view that both the central and the State government shall strictly comply with the provisions of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Act and the TN Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules,” the bench said.

The court’s stand assumes significance in the light of the recent death of techie Subashri, who was run over by a lorry after a banner fell on her scooter, knocking her down to the road. The High Court had called for strict implementation of banner rules and all political parties had assured to instruct their cadre not to install banners in public places. Interestingly, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the judges that it’s “customary and courteous” to welcome visiting dignitaries with banners.