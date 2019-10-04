Delay in tracing Lankan men irks Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Castigating the State government for the delay in confirming the whereabouts of two Sri Lankan accused, who were inadvertently released from Puzhal Prison II recently instead of being deported to Lanka, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) to give top priority to the issue.

A division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh also suo motu impleaded Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Ministry of External Affairs in the case, adding that all documents pertaining to the case must be sent to the two departments for their perusal. The case has been adjourned to October 15 for further orders.

The directions came in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by the two Lankans- Sanga Sirantha and Mohammed Saffras- seeking direction to withdraw the case filed against them in the lower court for illegally entering India (Tamil Nadu) and to deport them back to Sri Lanka. However, soon after the case was withdrawn, the duo was inadvertently released from prison by the authorities and one of them is suspected to have surrendered before the Sri Lankan government.

In the previous hearings, the court had sought the documents and dispatch register from the lower court along with an explanation from the judicial magistrate concerned. The court had also told the government to confirm with the Sri Lankan government whether or not they have surrendered.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, it was revealed that though the above directions were issued as early as September 19, the official communication for ascertaining the whereabouts of the two Lankans was sent by the Ramanathapuram SP to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police only on

September 30 and the same had been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs only on October 1.