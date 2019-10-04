Home States Tamil Nadu

Jewellery heist case: Man detained with 1.5 kg  jewels

 A day after the sensational heist in Lalithaa Jewellery store in Tiruchy, police on Thursday night detained a person who was carrying around 1.5 kg of jewels during vehicle inspection.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Gold jewellery

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHY: A day after the sensational heist in Lalithaa Jewellery store in Tiruchy, police on Thursday night detained a person who was carrying around 1.5 kg of jewels during vehicle inspection. Sources said the jewels allegedly had tags of Lalithaa Jewellery. 

According to police, - Manikandan (32) and Suresh (28) – natives of Tiruvarur – were riding a bike when police stopped them at Vilamal. Seeing the police, the duo left the bike and started running. Police chased and caught Manikandan, but Suresh fled. Sources said duo could be part of network involved in the robbery. 

Earlier in the day, a special team rushed to Pudukkottai following a tip-off about the movement of group from other State. They zeroed in on  four-persons in a lodge. Even as they were interrogating them, a fifth person walked in. Seeing the police, he took to his heels. When police chased him, he jumped from the first floor of the building. He injured his head. 

After questioning, police said the gang was not involved in the heist, but detained them under suspicion that they could be involved in criminal activities. Meanwhile in Tiruchy, special police teams sifted through CCTV footage of the shop and roads to find a lead. The robbery sent shock waves across the city, particularly among traders, who beefed up security. Burglars looted Lalithaa Jewellery showroom at Tiruchy and took away about 800 ornaments worth Rs 13 crores during the early hours of Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp