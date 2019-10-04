Jewellery heist case: Man detained with 1.5 kg  jewels

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHY: A day after the sensational heist in Lalithaa Jewellery store in Tiruchy, police on Thursday night detained a person who was carrying around 1.5 kg of jewels during vehicle inspection. Sources said the jewels allegedly had tags of Lalithaa Jewellery.

According to police, - Manikandan (32) and Suresh (28) – natives of Tiruvarur – were riding a bike when police stopped them at Vilamal. Seeing the police, the duo left the bike and started running. Police chased and caught Manikandan, but Suresh fled. Sources said duo could be part of network involved in the robbery.

Earlier in the day, a special team rushed to Pudukkottai following a tip-off about the movement of group from other State. They zeroed in on four-persons in a lodge. Even as they were interrogating them, a fifth person walked in. Seeing the police, he took to his heels. When police chased him, he jumped from the first floor of the building. He injured his head.

After questioning, police said the gang was not involved in the heist, but detained them under suspicion that they could be involved in criminal activities. Meanwhile in Tiruchy, special police teams sifted through CCTV footage of the shop and roads to find a lead. The robbery sent shock waves across the city, particularly among traders, who beefed up security. Burglars looted Lalithaa Jewellery showroom at Tiruchy and took away about 800 ornaments worth Rs 13 crores during the early hours of Wednesday.